Landlords ordered to share Renters’ Rights document with renters by May

Landlords must share an information document about the Renters’ Rights Act with tenants by May, the government has said.

The state published the document today, providing tenants with advice on what each change brought forward by the Renters’ Rights Act means for their tenancy agreement and rights.

Legally, landlords and landlord agents must share the information with tenants, either as a hard copy or attached electronically as a PDF to an email, by 31 May 2026.

The Renters’ Rights Act will take effect from 1 May, involving changes such as the scrapping of Section 21 evictions, protections against rent increases and allowing tenants to keep pets.

Ben Twomey, chief executive of Generation Rent, said: “The Renters’ Rights Act is a major step towards re-balancing power between renters and landlords, giving us greater security in our homes.

“Ahead of the new law coming into action, it’s vital renters take the time to understand what these new rights are and how to respond if landlords break the rules.”

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), added: “We welcome publication of the material needed to ensure landlords are fully prepared for the Renters’ Rights Act. It will provide vital assurance and clarity about what they need to do next.

“With just six weeks to go until the biggest changes to the rental sector in a generation, it is important that landlords work with their tenants now to ensure a seamless change to the new systems coming into force from 1 May.”

More details on the process will be available on the government’s website, and a full package of guidance will be published soon.