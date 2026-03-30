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Radford promoted to head of Finova Broker Payments

Radford promoted to head of Finova Broker Payments
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
March 30, 2026
Updated:
March 30, 2026
Ben Radford has been promoted to head of Finova Broker Payments, the mortgage club designed to support brokers with competitive procuration fees and added-value services.

Radford has extensive experience across the Finova Broker ecosystem, having held several senior positions within the company’s intermediary arm, previously known as eKeeper Group and MCI Club, over the past 10 years.

In his new role, he will lead the strategic direction and continued development of the Finova Broker Payments proposition.

Continuing his previous work as national account manager, Radford will use his significant market knowledge to build relationships with lenders and strategic partners and ensure the club continues to deliver for its members through innovation and operational efficiency.

Radford said: “Unlike other clubs, Broker Payments provides the care of a close-knit team with the strength of Finova behind it, ensuring brokers of every size feel valued and supported.”

Earlier this month, Finova launched an artificial intelligence (AI) agent to improve customer service for brokers using its lending platform.

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Finova Broker Payments

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