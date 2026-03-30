RAW Capital Partners removes new-build home premium

RAW Capital Partners has changed its criteria to remove the premium deduction applied when valuing new-build homes.

Instead, lending will be based on the current market value, subject to a maximum loan to value (LTV) of 65%.

Previously, RAW Capital Partners assessed new-build properties on a second-hand basis, which could lead to greater valuation uncertainty. By removing the deduction for the new-build premium and introducing a 65% LTV cap, the lender expects the revised criteria to give brokers and their clients greater certainty over final loan amounts, while also allowing access to lower rates in line with the lower LTV.

It said the change may also help to reduce downvaluations and, in some cases, support higher loan amounts.

The Guernsey-based lender specialises in providing mortgages to foreign nationals, UK expats and Channel Islanders investing in UK buy-to-let (BTL) property. In December 2025, it expanded its offering so it could lend to UK residents.

Tim Parkes, CEO of RAW Capital Partners, said: “This change is designed to give brokers and borrowers greater certainty when financing new-build properties.

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“By lending against current market value, rather than deducting a new-build premium, we can provide a clearer and more consistent outcome on loan amount. We hope this will better help clients achieve their property investment goals.

“It’s a practical change based on market feedback, and one that will help make the borrowing experience more straightforward for clients purchasing new-build properties.”

Last month, Parkes announced ambitious targets for the bridging and BTL specialist lender of 50% growth and £500m of lending this year, building on its record performance in 2025.