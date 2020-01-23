You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Specialist broker positivity at ‘all time high’ – Masthaven

by:
  • 23/01/2020
  • 0
Specialist broker positivity at ‘all time high’ – Masthaven
The positive sentiment of brokers working in the specialist sector has reached an “all time high”, with 90 per cent saying they were confident about their firm’s prospects over the next 12 months.

 

According to a survey of 217 specialist brokers conducted by Masthaven77 per cent said they were confident about the market’s overall prospects in 2020 – a 26 per cent increase on those who said the same in 2018.  

This is in spite of the 44 per cent of advisers who believe Brexit will be the biggest barrier to growth in the market this year and the 21 per cent who feel lending criteria will hinder business. 

Some 82 per cent of respondents said they expected to see revenues rise in the coming year, with most predicting growth to be in double figures. Of those expecting growth, 26 per cent expect their revenues to surge by more than a fifth.  

Additionally, 12 per cent of brokers were positive about second charge finance prospects.

 

Year in review 

As for how the previous year fared, 23 per cent said remortgage activity was the area that saw the most growth in 2019, attributed to potential sellers choosing to wait out the uncertainty in the market and improve or extend their existing homes instead.  

The second biggest growth area last year was later life lending at 18 per cent, followed by bridging at 13 per cent.  

Rob Barnard (pictured), director of intermediaries at Masthaven, said: “Advisers have proved to be resilient to the pessimism and anxiety that’s characterised so much of the discussion over the last three years. We can attribute this confidence to the strong relationships between lenders and brokers.  

“Good lenders have been listening to broker feedback about the market and customer needs and have reflected this in their products and rates – meaning brokers can serve their clients with diversified products while boosting revenues.   

He added: “Knowing these brokers are optimistic about the year ahead should fill both lenders and customers with confidence in the market and maintain the high expectations which the specialist market continues to deliver on, year after year.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Bailey: FCA’s regulation focus has shifted to smaller firms

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) chief executive Andrew Bailey has said the regulator’s demands have shifted from overseeing larger to smaller...

Close