Commercial Finance

InterBay Commercial hires BDM for the South

by:
  • 04/02/2020
InterBay Commercial, part of OneSavings Bank, has appointed Krissy Salmon as senior business development manager covering the South West, South Wales and the south coast.

 

Salmon (pictured) previously worked for Kent Reliance for Intermediaries for two years and before that held a similar position in Shawbrook Bank’s commercial team.

“I welcome the opportunity of working for InterBay Commercial and growing my broker network,” said Salmon.

“I’ve always been drawn to the complexity and diversity within this sector and I’m looking forward to working with my broker partners to find the right tailored solutions for their clients.”

Adrian Moloney, sales director at OneSavings Bank, said: “Krissy has proven herself to be extremely adaptable and feedback from brokers is testimony to the extensive value-added service she provides.

“There’s no doubt that Krissy’s specialist knowledge will be welcomed by brokers to create positive client outcomes and she’ll be a real asset for InterBay Commercial.”

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

Close