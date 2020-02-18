You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Trio of appointments at Brightstar, Crystal and Catalyst

  • 18/02/2020
Brightstar Financial has recruited Mark Hollands as national account manager to develop new opportunities and strengthen relationships with networks, clubs and brokerage firms.

 

Hollands (pictured) has 25 years’ experience in the mortgage industry, having previously held roles at Yorkshire Building Society, Bank of Ireland Mortgages and TSB.

He has also worked as a mortgage broker and was most recently national account manager at Sainsbury’s for Intermediaries.

This recruitment follows the appointment of Darren Perry in December, also to the role of national account manager.

 

Crystal

Crystal Specialist Finance (CSF) has appointed Samantha Pettit as business development manager – North and promoted Dan Morris to key account director.

Pettit will be responsible for growing sales and serving intermediaries located in the Midlands and the North of England. She joins from Clever Lending where she held the post of broker relationship manager.

In his new role Morris will take responsibility for key relationships with mortgage networks and large national distribution partners. He joined CSF in May 2016 and previously held the post of director of intermediaries.

Both Pettit and Morris will report to interim group sales director, Jason Berry.

 

Catalyst

Meanwhile, Catalyst Property Finance has promoted James Farge to head of new business.

Farge will manage Catalyst’s internal new business team.

Reporting to Catalyst’s chief executive, Chris Fairfax, Farge will be responsible for generating new short-term loan business, overseeing the process from the initial enquiry to the offer.

He joined the company at the start of 2019 from a property sales background.

 

Samantha Partington

