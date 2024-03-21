Crystal Specialist Finance launches semi-exclusive range with Interbay

Specialist finance distributor Crystal Specialist Finance has released a semi-exclusive range of mortgages with Interbay.

The products from Crystal Specialist Finance are open to commercial landlords who want to live in their investment properties or rent them out, as well as semi-commercial, purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and holiday let investors.

The products are available to individual and limited company borrowers, with rates starting from 6.19 per cent for a two-year fix at 50 per cent loan to value (LTV) for a commercial first charge owner-occupied product. The minimum loan amount is £150,000.

There is also a commercial first charge investment mortgage with a rate of 6.39 per cent. The PBSA first charge option is priced at 6.29 per cent, the holiday let deal at 6.59 per cent and the semi-commercial first charge product has a rate of 6.44 per cent.

There is no maximum property value and options go up to 75 per cent LTV. Terms of two to 30 years are available.

Jason Berry (pictured), group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance, said the range would be “increasingly popular” with property investors.

He added: “The low rates that rest at the heart of this new range reinforce Interbay as one of our industry’s preeminent commercial lenders, while simultaneously ensuring that our broker partners are consistently able to provide clients with truly exceptional value.

“We’ve worked with Interbay for many years and know from first-hand experience that the service they provide on cases is industry-leading.”

Marc Callaghan, head of specialist finance at Interbay, said: “Interbay is renowned for our consistently excellent service, and our offering becomes even stronger when combined with these exceptional new rates.

“We’re delighted to be in a position to lower rates, which we’re able to do because our new commercial investment team are real subject matter experts in this field, truly understanding the differing variables that exist.

“We specialise in complex cases and look forward to working even more closely with Crystal Specialist Finance going forward.”