You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Interbay brings out commercial investment team

by:
  • 29/02/2024
  • 0
Interbay brings out commercial investment team
Specialist lender Interbay has developed a commercial investment team to support commercial and semi-commercial business.

The team will be made up of specialist finance account managers, and Interbay described them as the “heart of broker relationships and, with their special skill base, are key to finding suitable solutions for brokers and their clients”.

The team will help clients looking to diversify their portfolios into commercial and semi-commercial business.

The lender said that there are signs that the buy-to-let (BTL) market was becoming professionalised, which was being reflected in new cases coming to the lender for semi-commercial cases.

This is both in terms of volume and clients looking to diversify properties beyond standard BTL properties.

Marc Callaghan (pictured), head of specialist finance at Interbay, said: “Our dedicated commercial investment team are subject matter experts, which really showcases their skills in seeking solutions tailored to each client’s set of circumstances.

“For example, the changing face of the high street and increasing popularity of local shopping parades is attracting semi-commercial investment opportunities.”

OSB Group, which owns Interbay, recently changed its leadership team to bolster its support for brokers across its Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance and Interbay brands.

As a result, Callaghan will focus on Interbay and bridging.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.