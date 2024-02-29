Interbay brings out commercial investment team

Specialist lender Interbay has developed a commercial investment team to support commercial and semi-commercial business.

The team will be made up of specialist finance account managers, and Interbay described them as the “heart of broker relationships and, with their special skill base, are key to finding suitable solutions for brokers and their clients”.

The team will help clients looking to diversify their portfolios into commercial and semi-commercial business.

The lender said that there are signs that the buy-to-let (BTL) market was becoming professionalised, which was being reflected in new cases coming to the lender for semi-commercial cases.

This is both in terms of volume and clients looking to diversify properties beyond standard BTL properties.

Marc Callaghan (pictured), head of specialist finance at Interbay, said: “Our dedicated commercial investment team are subject matter experts, which really showcases their skills in seeking solutions tailored to each client’s set of circumstances.

“For example, the changing face of the high street and increasing popularity of local shopping parades is attracting semi-commercial investment opportunities.”

OSB Group, which owns Interbay, recently changed its leadership team to bolster its support for brokers across its Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance and Interbay brands.

As a result, Callaghan will focus on Interbay and bridging.