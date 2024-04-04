London Credit ups max LTV to 75%

Bridging lender London Credit has increased the maximum loan to value (LTV) to 75% from 70%.

London Credit said that the maximum LTV is available up to a maximum loan size of £1m on properties in London zones 1-4, where the borrower has access to additional assets.

The maximum LTV for commercial and semi-commercial loans is 65% LTV.

The lender offers bridging loans of between £100,000 and £3.5m on residential, commercial and semi-commercial properties in London, the South East and major cities, with terms from three to 18 months.

The loans can be used for product refurbishment, auction finance and capital raising.

Marios Theophanous, credit manager at London Credit, said: “At London Credit, we are always looking at ways we can improve the support we offer to brokers and their clients.

“We recently launched our Best 4 U promotion that enables brokers to choose an offer of either legal fees, valuation fees or rate. And now we have increased our maximum LTV on residential loans, providing property investors with the opportunity to achieve greater leverage.”