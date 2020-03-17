Fiduciam adds Belfast base

Fiduciam Ireland has revealed plans to lend €50m (£45.5m) in Ireland this year, an increase on its original projection, due to an uptick in new business in the region.

The lender has hired an Irish case manager to deal with the increase in enquiries and an office is set to be opened in Belfast.

Fiduciam said the Irish property market had seen recent improvements with house prices rising. According to the most recent data from the Central Statistics Office, an Irish statistical agency, house prices increased 1.8 per cent annually and 0.5 per cent monthly in January.

Kenneth Duffy (pictured), country manager for Ireland, said: “From an Irish perspective, the past three years have been incredibly challenging. The country has navigated Brexit and is now dealing with an outbreak of the coronavirus.

“Throughout all the economic uncertainty, Fiduciam has remained fully committed to the Irish market. Our commitment has paid off thus far, our market share has increased year on year and we fully expect this will continue into 2020, when coronavirus has run its course”.