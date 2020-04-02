You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging - Commercial Finance -

Bridging

UTB tightens mortgage criteria and offers fee-free bridging extensions

by:
  • 02/04/2020
  • 0
UTB tightens mortgage criteria and offers fee-free bridging extensions
United Trust Bank (UTB) has tightened its mortgage lending criteria for new business but has pledged to honour pipeline applications on previous products already submitted.

 

The lender has also outlined fee-free loan extensions for bridging borrowers while adding it is still open to new business on development finance projects.

The changes have come in response to the restrictions in place around the coronavirus crisis and have forced the specialist lending industry to make significant adjustments.

On its mortgage applications, UTB has reduced its maximum loan to value to 75 per cent for employed applicants and 65 per cent for self-employed.

For employed applicants, guaranteed income, such as basic earnings and car allowances, will be accepted as normal and 50 per cent of commission will be accepted, subject to the lender’s standard 18-month history and evidence.

For key workers listed by the government, regular bonus and overtime, including shift allowances, will be considered on an individual case basis, again subject to the standard 18-month history and evidence.

However regular bonus or overtime payments will now not be accepted for most other employees.

It has committed to honouring existing pipeline applications on previous products and criteria, providing the full mortgage application was submitted on or before 1 April, and a mortgage offer is issued by 14 April.

For applications outside of this time-frame, the new criteria will need to apply.

 

Bridging

For borrowers with outstanding bridging loans the lender noted that borrowers do not make monthly payments and so would not be eligible for payment holidays.

However, it is willing to offer fee-free extensions for those whose plans for repayment of their bridging loan are affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

A notice on the lender’s website said: “We can offer assistance to customers who have loans expiring in the next three months, before 1 July 2020, and whose circumstances are affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We are able to extend your loan repayment date by a period of up to three months. In this situation we will not apply any fees, however interest will continue to accrue on your loan as it would with a payment holiday.

“If you have specific conditions due on your loan these can also be extended for up to three months,” it added.

Borrowers will need to apply for the extension and further extensions can be considered but may incur a fee.

 

Development finance

On its development finance offering, UTB said it was still lending and that it was “keen to consider” development finance proposals and future projects.

“We continue to support UK house builders and developers.

“So far, our contingency plans are working well. Proposals are being considered and processed, credit decisions are being made and we are making payments when promised,” it added.

UTB said it understood many businesses were facing financial and logistical difficulties at the moment and urged borrowers to get in contact if they were going to be affected.

“We may be able to offer solutions to help you overcome short term financial problems or challenges caused by delays to your project,” it added.

 

Specialist Lending Solutions has contacted UTB for comment on the moves.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • RT @mortgagesols: Bank of England has cut base rate to 0.1% following special Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Lenders should be clear that mortgage holidays are available to those in arrears, MPs say

Bank and building society websites should make it clear that three-month mortgage holidays are available to all including those in...

Close