MHCLG monitoring build-out rates and developer contributions through coronavirus

The government is monitoring build-out rates and developers’ section 106 contributions as part of its coronavirus crisis response.

Housing minister Christopher Pincher said the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government was aware of concerns in both areas, with a response to Section 106 issues to come “in due course”.

The minister was answering questions submitted by Conservative MPs John Redwood and Alberto Costa.

As part of panning permission being granted, developers are often required to contribute certain facilities or infrastructure to mitigate the impact of their building.

Costa asked what steps the department was taking to support local authorities that were facing delays in the fulfillment of Section 106 obligations as a result of the shutdown of construction sites, and to tackle the risk that developers use the Covid-19 outbreak to avoid their legal obligations.

Pincher noted that the government was introducing a range of measures to make it easier to operate the planning system so that it was able to play its full part in the economic recovery.

“Contributions from developers play an important role in delivering the infrastructure that new homes, and local economies, require,” he said.

“We will continue to work closely with local authorities and the sector to understand the issues around the use of section 106 planning obligations and will respond in due course.”

Redwood asked whether there were plans to change housing build out rates for local authorities as a result of the disruption to the industry.

Pincher replied: “We note the concerns some authorities are raising on house building rates and we will continue to monitor the situation.”