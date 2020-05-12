Complete FS adds Roma Finance to panel

The bridging, development and buy-to-let lender has just launched automated valuation model (AVM) and desktop valuation products to help the market access its bridging finance.

Both businesses are continuing to provide a service to borrowers during the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

Scott Marshall, managing director at Roma Finance (pictured), said: “It’s a great move for us to join the panel at Complete FS.

“Service and innovative technology are at the heart of our business and we look forward to working with Complete FS, whose values are very much aligned with our own, to make our specialist finance solutions available to their customers.”

Phil Jay, director at Complete FS added he was looking forward to seeing how the relationship grew.

“We are delighted to be working with Roma Finance as a leading and forward-thinking lender. It is a natural progression for Complete FS as we are seeing positive growth in our bridging business and investors still want to borrow and progress.”