Roma and Aspen increase LTVs and lending limits – round-up

This is a five per cent increase on previous products following the reintroduction of physical valuations in England.

The maximum LTV on its buy-to-let range will remain at 75 per cent.

Roma Finance returned to the market in May with automated valuation model and desktop valuation products which will remain available.

Scott Marshall (pictured), managing director at Roma Finance, said: “We are delighted we are taking another important step in this challenging time.

“The pandemic has given businesses a new perspective on continuity and innovation. Adaptation is essential and we will continue to be proactive and support brokers, customers and the overall industry.”

Roma Finance was also recently added to the Right Mortgage and Protection Network’s lending panel giving network members access to all the lender’s products.

Hedd Richards, national account manager at The Right Mortgage and Protection Network added: “This partnership is a great opportunity for both businesses and our clients, and I am looking forward to a future full of success.”

Aspen ups LTVs and loan amounts

Aspen Bridging has increased its maximum LTV to 75 per cent and raised its maximum loan amount to £3m net.

The lender will make use of physical and desktop valuations to process applications.

In its new rate card, the lender’s Flat and Stepped Rate Products include residential and light refurbishment, residential and medium refurbishment, homes in multiple occupancy, prime semi-commercial and prime commercial property.

An underwriter will visit each property and either meet the client in person or over a video call.

Aspen will also lend on residential properties for loans up to £1m net and a maximum 75 per cent LTV using desktop valuations where necessary.

All Flat Rate Products have a rate of 0.89 per cent, with terms running from 12 to 14 months while Stepped Rate Products have an initial rate of 0.59 per cent for six to 12-month terms.

Jack Coombs, director at Aspen Bridging said: “During the crisis we stayed true to our bridging market commitments, a decision which was warmly welcomed by the broker community and as such applications have continued to be submitted at exceptionally good levels.

“We have also learnt how to further streamline our processes during lockdown, and that is why physical and desktop valuations will continue to be utilised, which mark another exciting step forward.”