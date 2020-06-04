3mc launches portal and CRM for brokers

Specialist distributor 3mc has launched an integrated portal and CRM system that allows brokers to view and manage their cases from enquiry through to completion.

Intermediaries can use 3mcView to submit enquiries and documents online, evidence research, generate KFI and ESIS documents and pre-populate lender application forms.

The portal, which is built on the One Mortgage System platform, also features online case tracking which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The launch of the portal follows the arrival of the firm’s new website that went live in March.

The website is equipped with a criteria search tool and reference section to help brokers source solutions for their specialist lending enquiries.

Doug Hall (pictured), director of 3mc, said: “These are very difficult times for everyone and one of our job at 3mc is to try to make it a little easier for brokers when it comes to placing their specialist mortgage business. We think the launch of 3mcView provides a portal that helps us to do just that.

“The portal supports our existing service for brokers, which includes specialist expertise in working with lenders’ core ranges, access to rates and criteria exclusives and seven different virtual lender onsite underwriters, producing mortgage offers for clients.”