You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

3mc launches portal and CRM for brokers

by:
  • 04/06/2020
  • 0
3mc launches portal and CRM for brokers
Specialist distributor 3mc has launched an integrated portal and CRM system that allows brokers to view and manage their cases from enquiry through to completion.

 

Intermediaries can use 3mcView to submit enquiries and documents online, evidence research, generate KFI and ESIS documents and pre-populate lender application forms.

The portal, which is built on the One Mortgage System platform, also features online case tracking which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The launch of the portal follows the arrival of the firm’s new website that went live in March.

The website is equipped with a criteria search tool and reference section to help brokers source solutions for their specialist lending enquiries.

Doug Hall (pictured), director of 3mc, said: “These are very difficult times for everyone and one of our job at 3mc is to try to make it a little easier for brokers when it comes to placing their specialist mortgage business. We think the launch of 3mcView provides a portal that helps us to do just that.

“The portal supports our existing service for brokers, which includes specialist expertise in working with lenders’ core ranges, access to rates and criteria exclusives and seven different virtual lender onsite underwriters, producing mortgage offers for clients.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Nick Chadbourne ceo LMS
Remortgaging instructions climb in May as easing of lockdown takes effect

Remortgage instructions to conveyancing firms increased by just over eight per cent in May compared to the previous month, analysis...

Close