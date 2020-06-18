You are here: Home - Specialist Lending -

Specialist Lending

Foundation ups LTV to 80 per cent and adds first-time buyer exclusive

by:
  • 18/06/2020
  • 0
Foundation ups LTV to 80 per cent and adds first-time buyer exclusive
Foundation Home Loans has increased its maximum loan to value (LTV) to 80 per cent while adding new deals to its range.

 

The specialist lender has added five-year fixed rate deals to its offering, and a new product for first-time buyers.

The deals are aimed at residential borrowers who have missed payments on other loans or agreements in the past that have resulted in a default or County Court Judgement, or for those who have been turned down by a high street lender.

As part of its F1 range, Foundation is offering five-year fixed rates starting at 3.49 per cent at 60 per cent LTV, up to 4.39 per cent at 80 per cent LTV. Five-year fixed rates have also been added to its F2 and F3 ranges.

For residential first-time buyers the lender is offering a two-year fixed-rate product at 4.09 per cent and a five-year fix at 4.49 per cent both up to 80 per cent LTV.

Previously, Foundation’s maximum loan to value was 75 per cent.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
interest rates
BoE avoids negative interest rates but adds £100bn QE

The Bank of England (BoE) has not cut interest rates into negative territory but has signalled a significant expansion of...

Close