Foundation ups LTV to 80 per cent and adds first-time buyer exclusive

Foundation Home Loans has increased its maximum loan to value (LTV) to 80 per cent while adding new deals to its range.

The specialist lender has added five-year fixed rate deals to its offering, and a new product for first-time buyers.

The deals are aimed at residential borrowers who have missed payments on other loans or agreements in the past that have resulted in a default or County Court Judgement, or for those who have been turned down by a high street lender.

As part of its F1 range, Foundation is offering five-year fixed rates starting at 3.49 per cent at 60 per cent LTV, up to 4.39 per cent at 80 per cent LTV. Five-year fixed rates have also been added to its F2 and F3 ranges.

For residential first-time buyers the lender is offering a two-year fixed-rate product at 4.09 per cent and a five-year fix at 4.49 per cent both up to 80 per cent LTV.

Previously, Foundation’s maximum loan to value was 75 per cent.