You are here: Home - News -

News

First-time buyer application value hits £24.2bn in Q1 – First Direct

by:
  • 22/04/2024
  • 0
First-time buyer application value hits £24.2bn in Q1 – First Direct
The value of applications from first-time buyers hit £24.2bn in the first quarter of the year, a 37% rise on the same period last year, figures have shown.

According to research from First Direct, which analysed data from CACI, this is more in line with figures from 2021, when the value of first-time buyer applications added up to £24.7bn.

The report added that the value of applications was the strongest value for first-time buyer growth since the mini Budget in September 2022.

In February alone, the value of first-time buyer loans reached £11bn, which has not been seen since 2016. This is nearly double the value of the market in February 2023, which came to £5.6bn.

The report noted that first-time buyer mortgages in February came to 49,982, which is the highest monthly figure since March 2022.

The first-time buyer segment made up around 35% of the total new business mortgage market value in Q1, with homemovers making up 34% and remortgages coming to 31%.

The average first-time buyer loan value in Q1 was £215,000, with figures rising to £219,340 in February, which is an 8% year-on-year (YOY) increase on the same month last year.

 

‘Positive start to the year across the mortgage market’

Liam O’Hara, head of mortgages at First Direct, said that it had been a “positive start to the year across the mortgage market”, with first-time buyer applications ahead of homemovers and remortgages.

He continued: “The month of February was the main contributor to these encouraging figures, accounting for nearly 50% of the total value of first-time buyer mortgage applications for the quarter.”

“If we cast our mind back to the New Year, we saw most mortgage providers reduce mortgage rates considerably in response to reduced swap rates. The positive impact of this was seen across the market, with first-time buyer mortgage applications flooding in across February.”

O’Hara said that the appetite for homeownership “remains consistent, with aspiring homeowners acting fast in order to secure competitive rates”.

He continued: “This shows the resilience of first-time buyers, even in a higher rate environment, and the desire to get on the ladder driving the category to dominate the market when it comes to volume.”

O’Hara said that there were a number of factors influencing loan value, but overall an increase was a “positive sign that mortgage affordability is increasing and that people are in a position to borrow more”.

“A factor could be that first-time buyers are applying for mortgages with smaller deposits as opposed to necessarily opting for more expensive houses, although the data shows only a marginal increase in people opting for higher LTV mortgages of 90% and above, compared to the same period in 2023,” he explained.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.