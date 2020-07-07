Nick Jones joins Roma Finance from Together

Nick Jones has been appointed commercial director at Roma Finance, departing his 20-year tenure at Together where he was head of specialist distribution.

In the newly created role, Jones will be responsible for Roma Finance’s overall commercial strategy, the development of products and overseeing sales and marketing.

He will also be promoting commercial innovation and the expansion of the business.

Jones (pictured) said: “After 25 years in the industry and the incredible journey I’ve had so far, I am delighted to be part of Roma Finance as they continue to build on their significant heritage.

“I’m extremely passionate about the intermediary market and I believe my knowledge and experience will help drive Roma Finance forward to achieve its full ambition. I’m looking forward to shaping the direction as we – as a business and as an industry – look ahead to the future.”

Scott Marshall, managing director at Roma Finance, added: “Nick’s wealth of experience in the industry makes him the perfect choice for the new role of commercial director and I am delighted to appoint him to this critical role.

“With specialist lending becoming more commonplace and property investors gathering pace to grow their portfolios, this is a hugely exciting time for the business. On a personal note, I wish Nick every success here at Roma Finance.”