You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Octopus Real Estate provides £18.3m loan for York development

by:
  • 14/07/2020
  • 0
Octopus Real Estate provides £18.3m loan for York development
Octopus Real Estate has agreed to provide Heworth Green Developments, part of North Star, with an £18.3m facility secured against a major development site in the heart of York.

 

The 8.95-acre former National Grid site has planning consent for 607 homes (CGI image pictured), and retail or community use floorspace.

Tom Frank from Ice Cubed Commercial Finance acted as the adviser.

Funding from the specialist real estate lender and investor will be used to refinance current debt, acquire the remaining part of the site, and finance the ground works and removal of a decommissioned gas holder.

Work is to start on the development later this month with the remediation and infrastructure works, allowing the construction of the new homes on the site to follow.

The site is part of a brownfield development close to York’s city-centre and a walk from York Minster and York train station.

The facility is the next funding milestone in the £85m gross development value project’s journey.

Moda Living has exchanged contracts for the private rented sector (PRS) element of the site, the first PRS scheme in York, while North Star will continue to develop 215 open market sale units.

Ludo Mackenzie, head of commercial property at Octopus Real Estate, said: “The Heworth site is the largest residential development opportunity in York. It has taken many years to get to a position where works can commence, and we are proud to be involved.”

Tom Frank, managing director of Ice Cubed Commercial Finance, added: Arranging the finance on this development has been complex, especially in the current challenging conditions.

Successful closing of the deal is testament to our close relationship with Octopus Real Estate and the client. We are very proud to play our part in delivering this fantastic high-quality development so close to our York office.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Crystal launches range of West One BTL loans

Crystal Specialist Finance has launched a range of buy-to-let products with West One.

Close