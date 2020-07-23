You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Catalyst unveils bridging product

  • 23/07/2020
Catalyst Property Finance has announced it is launching bridging product that will be available for loans over £750,000, up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) and has a rate of 0.75 per cent.

 

The lender returned to 75 per cent LTV bridging in June with loan amounts starting from £50,000. 

The deal, 75-75-75,  was developed following conversations with brokers and borrowers during lockdown. The lender identified a demand for a flexible short-term product at a high LTV to help clients move forward with property transactions. 

Chris Fairfax (pictured), CEO at Catalyst Property Finance, said: “Catalyst has been fortunate in that we have been able to continue to lend and support brokers all throughout the 2020 lockdown, albeit with lower business levels than before.   

We are now into the next phase of our bounce back; both enquiry and applications are at a record high and we want to capitalise on this success by providing an exciting new product for brokers to utilise for their property professional clients. 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

