Hope Capital expands underwriting team

Hope Capital has strengthened its underwriting team with the promotion of Joanne McGillicuddy to senior underwriter and by hiring a new underwriter.

McGillicuddy (pictured) joined the lender as as an underwriter in 2018.

New underwriter Keiran Holmes will join the team after four years at Together, where he started out as an apprentice

McGillicuddy said: “It has been a very busy period for everyone at Hope Capital, so it is great to have my achievements recognised and rewarded.

“I’m excited to be part of a company that continues to grow and offer innovative new products to the bridging market and I am looking forward to playing my part in that.”

Holmes added: “Hope Capital has been experiencing a surge in enquiries and completions and, with plans for further growth, this is the perfect time to join the team.

“I am looking forward to working with the team to deliver more record numbers in the coming months.”