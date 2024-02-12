You are here: Home - News -

Hope Capital appoints Parker as sales head

  12/02/2024
Specialist short-term lender Hope Capital has promoted Kim Parker (pictured) to the role of head of sales.

Parker has worked at Hope Capital since 2022, initially joining as an internal business development manager (BDM) before taking on the role of sales team manager in 2023.

Before that, she was a premier relationship manager at Barclays for around 11 years.

The lender said that the promotion was due to her “constantly showing demonstration of outstanding outcomes for clients, coupled with exemplary leadership skills”.

It added that Parker was “extremely well-placed to support her team, deliver results and achieve the strategic sales goals of the business”.

Jonathan Sealey, CEO at Hope Capital, said: “Kim has played a crucial role in delivering our growth strategy since joining the business in 2022. This promotion is thoroughly deserved and is in recognition of her leadership through the way she has transformed the sales team to ensure we are continuing to hit milestones on a regular basis.”

Kate Cowan, CFO at Hope Capital, added: “Internal career progression is something we’re extremely passionate about here at Hope Capital, and Kim is a true definition of what can be achieved with hard work, commitment and drive. We’re very proud of her and look forward to seeing what Kim will bring to this new role.”

Parker continued: “I’m absolutely delighted to have received this recognition. As we continue our track record of consistent growth, I’m looking forward to working with Jonathan, Kate and the senior management team to help implement a number of exciting changes we have in the pipeline, which will no doubt accelerate our expansion across the market.”

Hope Capital made a raft of promotions at the tail end of January to “propel its growth strategy”. This included Charlie Gregory taking on the role of senior BDM, Andy Bate and Ryan Peers becoming senior underwriters and Hammad Abbasi being promoted to underwriter.

The lender added at the time that it had plans to significantly grow its team this year.

