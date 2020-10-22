Book your ticket to the British Specialist Lending Awards today

You are here: Home - Specialist Lending -

British Specialist Lending Awards

  22/10/2020
Time is running out to secure a place at The Virtual British Specialist Lending Awards on Wednesday 28 October.

 

The awards are now just a week away and registration closes at 12pm on the day of the event, so book your ticket now to ensure you get a place.

If you do not register you will not be able to view the awards.

Book here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-specialist-lending-awards/venues/book-now

 

The event kicks off at 4pm and features live entertainment from musical comedy duo Flo & Joan (pictured).

There will also be social networking with colleagues using the interactive social media wall, and a chance to create our signature cocktail.

For more information visit the awards website: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-specialist-lending-awards/

 

