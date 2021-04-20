You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Maslow Capital secures £43m development deal

by:
  • 20/04/2021
  • 0
Maslow Capital secures £43m development deal
Maslow Capital has agreed a £43.5m loan to fund a 242-unit residential development scheme.

 

The deal was secured with SevenCapital as part of a project with a £69.9m gross development value (GDV) in Bracknell.

The pair have partnered on three other residential development projects in Birmingham previously and this scheme took the total GDV across all four deals to £173m.

They said the project has been designed to meet the changing needs of Bracknell’s professional tenant base with a rapid population growth expected due to its thriving technology hub.

It will provide 242 residential units and ancillary commercial space separated into two blocks with 26 units being affordable housing.

The former brownfield site will cater to environmental concerns with electric car-charging points and 340 cycle spaces.

Matt Pigram, head of deal origination at Maslow Capital, said the pandemic had materially changed the preferences of tenants across the UK.

“With young professionals re-evaluating their housing needs and a shift towards remote working, we are seeing a new outflow of movement to well-placed commuter belts across the UK,” he said.

James Henry, deal origination at Maslow Capital, added: “This deal is particularly special for us, insofar that it represents the fourth time we have partnered with SevenCapital, which embodies our

business model of forming long-lasting relationships with quality developers that share our core values.”

Damien Siviter, group managing director at SevenCapital said: “This is yet again a fantastic partnership with Maslow Capital who we have worked with on previous occasions to deliver our pioneering Birmingham developments.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Know Your BDM: Gaynor Morgan, YBS Commercial Mortgages

This week, Specialist Lending Solutions is speaking with Gaynor Morgan, relationship director for Yorkshire Building Society Commercial Mortgages.

Close