You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Zephyr cuts rates and adds 2 per cent fee option

by: Specialist Lending Solutions
  • 19/05/2021
  • 0
Zephyr cuts rates and adds 2 per cent fee option
Zephyr Homeloans has cut rates on its 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) five-year fixed-rate loans and introduced a 2 per cent product fee option across its range.

Rates now start at 3.39 per cent for a standard property buy-to-let mortgage and 3.69 per cent for houses in multiple occupation and multi-unit blocks.

The specialist lender has also increased its maximum loan amount to £2m on standard properties with a 65 per cent LTV.

Paul Fryers (pictured), managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “Findings from our recent landlord survey with The DPS suggested that the opportunity to buy at a discount was the most commonly cited reason for buying investment property and we have seen uptake in re-financing, as well as more portfolios moving to limited company structures.”

Zephyr’s 2 per cent product fee option for standard property starts at 2.90 per cent for a two-year fixed-rate loan and 3.29 per cent for a five-year fixed-rate deal.

For specialist properties, rates start at 3.14 per cent for a two-year fixed-rate loan and 3.49 per cent for a five-year fixed-rate loan for the 2 per cent fee product.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Specialist Lending Solutions

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Pandemic homebuying delays cost first-time buyers more than £1bn

Homebuying delays caused by the pandemic have cost first-time buyers more than £1bn in extra costs between March 2020 and...

Close