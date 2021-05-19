Zephyr cuts rates and adds 2 per cent fee option

Zephyr Homeloans has cut rates on its 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) five-year fixed-rate loans and introduced a 2 per cent product fee option across its range.

Rates now start at 3.39 per cent for a standard property buy-to-let mortgage and 3.69 per cent for houses in multiple occupation and multi-unit blocks.

The specialist lender has also increased its maximum loan amount to £2m on standard properties with a 65 per cent LTV.

Paul Fryers (pictured), managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “Findings from our recent landlord survey with The DPS suggested that the opportunity to buy at a discount was the most commonly cited reason for buying investment property and we have seen uptake in re-financing, as well as more portfolios moving to limited company structures.”

Zephyr’s 2 per cent product fee option for standard property starts at 2.90 per cent for a two-year fixed-rate loan and 3.29 per cent for a five-year fixed-rate deal.

For specialist properties, rates start at 3.14 per cent for a two-year fixed-rate loan and 3.49 per cent for a five-year fixed-rate loan for the 2 per cent fee product.