Glenhawk hires BDM to fuel growth in Midlands, North of England and Scotland

Short-term property finance lender Glenhawk has hired Paul Gavin as a business development manager (BDM) to grow its loan across the Midlands, North of England and Scotland regions.

Gavin will be based in Manchester and report to sales director Jamie Pritchard, who joined the business in February. He will oversee growing the company’s proposition in the above regions.

He joins from HS Credit, where he was BDM for just under two years, and before that he was BDM for Oblix Capital for just over a year.

Prior to that he was a relationship manager for Amicus Finance for around a year and previously spent more than a decade at the Bank of Ireland where he deleveraged its £5bn loan book down to £500m in order to move it from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Glenhawk’s chief executive officer Guy Harrington (pictured) said: “Having expanded our product suite in response to unprecedented levels of borrower demand, Paul’s appointment is a central part of our growth strategy to increase our footprint and coverage across the UK.

“His experience will enable us to roll out our new regulated and unregulated products in, where we see a clear opportunity to capture a larger share of the short-term lending market with Glenhawk’s tailored solutions.”

The lender has been targeting growth outside of London, increasing its loans by 82 per cent since the start of the year. This was attributed to people wanting more space as they work from home, leading more people to pursue regional markets.

It has also made a raft of appointments this year, which include Damani Johnson as its chief operating officer and Nick Hilton as its managing director.

Christie Cook has been being hired from Bank of Ireland as its product head, with the responsibility to launch new financial solutions.