You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Leeds BS to use seasonal income for holiday let affordability assessment

by:
  • 05/08/2021
  • 0
Leeds BS to use seasonal income for holiday let affordability assessment
Leeds Building Society has updated its criteria to allow the use of average of seasonal income in its affordability assessment for holiday let applications.

 

The mutual had previously used assured shorthold tenancy valuations in its assessment, and will now use an average of low, medium and high season expected income.

The figures should be provided by a letting agent from an approved list.

Martese Carton, Leeds Building Society’s intermediary distribution head, said: “This improvement gives our intermediary partners a better solution for their clients using more accurate rental projections across the peak holiday season and the remainder of the year.

“Holiday lets are already a popular option, and this change will be welcome news for those who are looking to diversify their property portfolio in this direction, especially at a time when more of us are taking staycations.”

Leeds Building Society has made several changes to its holiday let range in recent months, including the addition of a 60 per cent and 70 per cent loan to value (LTV) offering in March, and a 75 per cent LTV product in May.

It has also changed minimum income requirements, and now accepts joint applicants with a total income of £60,000 where one applicant earns less than £40,000.

More lenders have been entering, or reentering, the holiday let space as staycations become more popular and Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Recent entrants include InterBay, Market Harborough Building Society, The Cumberland Building Society, Darlington Intermediaries and Cambridge Building Society.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
VAS Audit launches Project Monitoring reviews for resi, commercial and development lenders

VAS Audit has introduced a new Project Monitoring review service to help reduce risk for residential, commercial and development finance...

Close