You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Govt mulling holiday let tax changes as Leeds BS adds pair of mortgages

by:
  • 02/03/2021
  • 0
Govt mulling holiday let tax changes as Leeds BS adds pair of mortgages
The government will be responding “shortly” to its consultation on changes in taxation for holiday let properties as the market continues to generate interest from lenders and borrowers.

 

The statement came following a written question about whether it would be applying HMRC guidance on furnished holiday lets to the business rates criteria for self-catering accommodation.

This follows a consultation published by the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) considering the issue in November 2018.

Minister for regional growth and local government Luke Hall said: “The government has consulted on possible changes to the rules under which holiday lets are assessed for business rates, including the possible addition of a letting criterion.

“We have been considering responses to that consultation, taking into account factors such as the impact of the pandemic on the tourism industry and consideration of owners of holiday properties in less frequently visited parts of the country.

“The government intends to provide an update on the consultation shortly.”

The consultation proposed strengthening the criteria under which furnished holiday lets could claim business rates classification instead of council tax, which tends to be more expensive.

 

Lenders responding

The holiday let market has generated great interest since the pandemic hit restricting holidays abroad, with brokers calling for lenders to launch new products.

Leeds Building Society said it experienced its biggest-ever month for holiday let purchase applications last September in a busy second half of 2020.

It is adding two five-year fixed deals at 60 per cent and 70 per cent loan to value (LTV) into its holiday let offering at 3.69 per cent and 4.29 per cent respectively.

Each comes with a free standard valuation, no product fees with fees assisted legal services available for remortgages.

“Holiday lets are a popular choice for our buy-to-let borrowers with the potential for higher yield returns,” said Matt Bartle, director of products at Leeds Building Society.

“Ongoing pandemic-related uncertainty around international travel adds to the likelihood that more Britons will holiday in the UK this year.

“Therefore, a suitable property in a prime tourist area may offer an opportunity for buy-to-let landlords to diversify their portfolio with a short let holiday property.

“We’ve expanded our holiday let range to offer more choice to borrowers, who may wish to take advantage of this under-served part of the mortgage market,” he added.

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
John Eastgate
Eastgate: Shawbrook and TML strategy looks to distribution, product design and two core markets

With Shawbrook Bank formally completing its purchase of The Mortgage Lender (TML) yesterday, Specialist Lending Solutions spoke to Shawbrook Property...

Close