West One added to MCI lender panel

MCI mortgage club has added the bridging and buy-to-let divisions of West One Loans to its lender panel.

The club’s brokers will now gain access to West One’s bridging loans for property refurbishment, semi-commercial and commercial assets, auction purchases as well as borrowing to acquire land with or without planning permission.

The lender also offers first and second charge loans with no early repayment charges.

West One’s buy-to-let range is available to both amateur and professional landlords either as individuals or borrowing through a limited company.

Melanie Spencer (pictured), head of MCI Club, added: “West One is a great addition to our lending panel as it offers a wide range of bridging and buy-to-let options for our members. It shares with us our dedication to state-of-the-art technology with fast and flexible systems and a passion to help brokers and their clients.”

Andrew Ferguson, MD for West One buy-to-let, added: “It’s a really positive step to be added to MCI’s panel, as it’s a growing club with a good reputation in the sector.

“We look forward to working with more brokers and open up the distribution further with our proposition which we feel is a great fit for MCI members.”