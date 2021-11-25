You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

OMS completes API integration with Evolution Money for second charges

  • 25/11/2021
Mortgage technology firm One Mortgage System (OMS) has finalised a full application programming interface (API) integration with second charge mortgage lender Evolution Money.

 

OMS users will be able to directly access Evolution Money’s second charge products and get a decision in principle (DIP) without having to re-enter information.

The API will also improve support and speed up the advice process, sourcing and delivery, according to OMS.

Manchester-based Evolution Money, launched in 2011, has lent more than £260m to over 26,500 customers in the UK. It has also approved over 5,700 loans in the last 12 months.

Neal Jannels (pictured), OMS managing director, said that competition was increasing in the second charge sector with more lenders leveraging technology to streamline their propositions and improve their service.

He added: “Evolution Money is an exceptionally tech-savvy lender which is already leading the way by embedding AI and machine-learning into the heart of its processes to offer advisers – and their clients – access to better products and to make stronger, more informed credit-risk decisions.

“This certainly made our job easier when it came to the actual integration and this tech focus will ensure that it’s a relationship which will flourish now and in the future.”

Jim Robinson, head of strategic partnerships at Evolution Money, said it was “extremely excited” to integrate with OMS and it opened up an avenue for advisers to obtain a DIP with ease.

He added that a smoother customer journey and making sure re-keying information was “thing of the past” was a “win-win situation for everyone”.

OMS completed an API integration with West One for second charge business, and it has integrated with platforms Iress, Twenty7Tech, iPipeline and Knowledge Bank to offer users product sourcing, protection sourcing and criteria sourcing.

The OMS platform has also been adopted by Y3S Loans and will be used alongside the Y3S second charge quotation and application system Lenderlink.

