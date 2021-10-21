OMS finalises API integration with West One for second charge business

End-to-end mortgage technology firm One Mortgage System (OMS) has completed a full application programming interface (API) plug in with West One for second charge business.

OMS users will now have direct to access to West One’s second charge products, which cover both residential and buy-to-let.

Users can secure a full decision in principle without the need to rekey data and the two-way API can speed up the advice, sourcing and delivery process.

OMS offers users access to residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging and commercial loans through its processing platform as well as general insurance and protection products.

It has also integrated with platforms Iress, Twenty7Tech, iPipeline and Knowledge Bank to offer users product sourcing, protection sourcing and criteria sourcing.

Neal Jannels (pictured), OMS’ managing director, said: “With a growing number of homeowners seeking to unlock equity from their property without disturbing their first charge mortgage arrangements, we are experiencing a huge amount of activity and interest being generated within the second charge marketplace.

“This is leading to more conversations with tech-savvy lenders such as West One who are looking to integrate their second charge propositions with the OMS platform. And we look forward to working closely with Marie and the team to help our users to service this growing demand in an even more effective and efficient manner.”

Marie Grundy, West One Loans’ managing director of second charges, said that the integration would offer “significant benefits” to its broker partners and customers.