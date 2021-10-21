You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

OMS finalises API integration with West One for second charge business

by:
  • 21/10/2021
  • 0
OMS finalises API integration with West One for second charge business
End-to-end mortgage technology firm One Mortgage System (OMS) has completed a full application programming interface (API) plug in with West One for second charge business.

 

OMS users will now have direct to access to West One’s second charge products, which cover both residential and buy-to-let.

Users can secure a full decision in principle without the need to rekey data and the two-way API can speed up the advice, sourcing and delivery process.

OMS offers users access to residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging and commercial loans through its processing platform as well as general insurance and protection products.

It has also integrated with platforms Iress, Twenty7Tech, iPipeline and Knowledge Bank to offer users product sourcing, protection sourcing and criteria sourcing.

Neal Jannels (pictured), OMS’ managing director, said: “With a growing number of homeowners seeking to unlock equity from their property without disturbing their first charge mortgage arrangements, we are experiencing a huge amount of activity and interest being generated within the second charge marketplace.

“This is leading to more conversations with tech-savvy lenders such as West One who are looking to integrate their second charge propositions with the OMS platform. And we look forward to working closely with Marie and the team to help our users to service this growing demand in an even more effective and efficient manner.”

Marie Grundy, West One Loans’ managing director of second charges, said that the integration would offer “significant benefits” to its broker partners and customers.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/