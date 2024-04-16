You are here: Home - News -

News

Xpress Mortgages selects OMS CRM system

by:
  • 16/04/2024
  • 0
Xpress Mortgages selects OMS CRM system
Broker firm Xpress Mortgages has adopted One Mortgage System (OMS) as its client relationship management (CRM) system of choice.

The selection of the OMS system follows an “extensive review period” by the broker firm and grows OMS’ coverage in the intermediary market.

OMS said that the partnership “underlines growing broker demand for an all-encompassing CRM system, amongst other tech enhancements”.

The end-to-end platform covers product areas such as residential, buy to let (BTL), second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance, and protection.

The platform is integrated with providers such as Ignite, Submissions Brain, The Source, Twenty7Tec, iPipeline, Hometrack, Experian, Equifax, Uinsure, Air Sourcing and Knowledge Bank, and will offer users technology that is “best-in-class for product sourcing, protection sourcing and criteria searching”.

OMS recently obtained ISO 27001 certification, which reflects its “ongoing efforts to establish itself as a trusted and reliable partner in the mortgage origination space” and “reinforces its position as a leading tech provider and strengthens its ability to support the evolving needs of its clients”.

Melanie Spencer (pictured), business partnership and growth director at OMS, said: “It’s always reassuring to have such positive tech-related conversations with intermediary firms, especially forward-thinking ones such as Xpress Mortgages, who have established a strong reputation in the industry for delivering the highest service standards.

“We hope the integration of our CRM solution will further enhance these already impressive client relationships and improve their mortgage journey by automating workflows and optimising time-consuming internal processes, amongst many other important features.”

Rachel Lummis, director at Xpress Mortgages, added: “We wanted to move to a CRM system that would speed up the mortgage administration process. Spending time repeatedly keying in the same data to numerous platforms was not the best use of our time.

“We had a demo with OMS and were quite frankly blown away. This is a move [that] will significantly cut down the administration time on each case and make the process seamless.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.