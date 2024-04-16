Xpress Mortgages selects OMS CRM system

Broker firm Xpress Mortgages has adopted One Mortgage System (OMS) as its client relationship management (CRM) system of choice.

The selection of the OMS system follows an “extensive review period” by the broker firm and grows OMS’ coverage in the intermediary market.

OMS said that the partnership “underlines growing broker demand for an all-encompassing CRM system, amongst other tech enhancements”.

The end-to-end platform covers product areas such as residential, buy to let (BTL), second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance, and protection.

The platform is integrated with providers such as Ignite, Submissions Brain, The Source, Twenty7Tec, iPipeline, Hometrack, Experian, Equifax, Uinsure, Air Sourcing and Knowledge Bank, and will offer users technology that is “best-in-class for product sourcing, protection sourcing and criteria searching”.

OMS recently obtained ISO 27001 certification, which reflects its “ongoing efforts to establish itself as a trusted and reliable partner in the mortgage origination space” and “reinforces its position as a leading tech provider and strengthens its ability to support the evolving needs of its clients”.

Melanie Spencer (pictured), business partnership and growth director at OMS, said: “It’s always reassuring to have such positive tech-related conversations with intermediary firms, especially forward-thinking ones such as Xpress Mortgages, who have established a strong reputation in the industry for delivering the highest service standards.

“We hope the integration of our CRM solution will further enhance these already impressive client relationships and improve their mortgage journey by automating workflows and optimising time-consuming internal processes, amongst many other important features.”

Rachel Lummis, director at Xpress Mortgages, added: “We wanted to move to a CRM system that would speed up the mortgage administration process. Spending time repeatedly keying in the same data to numerous platforms was not the best use of our time.

“We had a demo with OMS and were quite frankly blown away. This is a move [that] will significantly cut down the administration time on each case and make the process seamless.”