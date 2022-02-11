You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Andy Neo joins Together as BDM

  • 11/02/2022
Andy Neo has joined Together as a business development manager covering the South of England.

Together said Neo, who has worked in financial services for more than a decade, will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role, which started this month.

Neo said he was looking forward to forging strong relationships with intermediaries across the region and hoped to make a valuable contribution to the Cheadle-based lender’s continued growth.

Jersey-born Neo started his career at Natwest, working his way up from telephony sales to assistant relationship manager within four years.

The Southampton-based 35-year-old, then joined a peer-to-peer lender before taking up a position as a regional relationship manager for London and the South with unregulated bridging lender Signature Property Finance three years ago.

He said: “For me, Together is one of the biggest in the specialist lending market, whether that’s for bridging or longer-term finance. It was always an ambition of mine to join what is a really innovative and forward-thinking group and work with the best of the best in the industry.

“Having worked for a short-term lender, I have a lot of experience of working in the unregulated bridging and development finance sector. However, I’m looking forward to introducing a wider broker network to Together’s other short, and long-term products, working closely with partner firms to help identify growth opportunities, provide support and win business.”

Together has specialised in secured lending for more than 48 years, and the commercial product range includes short-term finance, buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages and loans, auction finance and development funding throughout mainland UK.

It has a loan book of more than £4.2bn.

Tanya Elmaz, head of intermediary sales at Together, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Andy to the business at what is an exciting time for us as we strengthen our presence across the country. He will provide a valuable contribution to Together, by helping brokers and their clients achieve their ambitions as we grow our own loan book.”

 

