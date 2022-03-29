Quantum Mortgages adds Brilliant Solutions to panel

Specialist buy-to-let lender Quantum Mortgages has added Brilliant Solutions to its panel, giving its packaging and mortgage club members access to its products.

The newly accessible range includes products for individuals and limited companies. The products also cover high rise, new builds, studio, ex-local authority and above or adjacent commercial units, multi-unit blocks, houses in multiple occupation, holiday and student lets and semi commercial properties.

Michael Craig, sales director at Brilliant Solutions’ sales director, said that the addition of Quantum Mortgages to its fees-free packaging and mortgage club panel was “great news” for its intermediaries as it offered more options for professional landlords.

He added: “We are always looking to expand our panel to ensure we can offer the best array of products and Quantum’s specialist range certainly falls into that category.”

Spencer Gale, sales director at Quantum Mortgages, said: “We are delighted to join the Brilliant Solutions panel. It’s a business that has grown rapidly over the last few years that I have admired from a distance and now get to work with. I am confident that the breadth of products that we offer will be a valuable addition.”

Quantum Mortgages was launched earlier this year and is headed up by Jason Neale, who was previously head of buy-to-let lending at Axis Bank, and said it would initially focus on professional landlords.

The lender also launches a green ‘LTV boost’ mortgage earlier this year.