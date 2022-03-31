Specialist lender Inksmoor Capital relaunches as Acuity Finance

Specialist lender Inksmoor Capital has relaunched under the name Acuity Finance with new funding lines which it says will enable it offer competitive rates and help more borrowers.

The lender offers bridging, development finance and consolidation loans.

It is headed up by managing director Sarah Radley (pictured) who has 20 years’ experience in the unsecured and secured lending sectors.

Acuity Finance offers loans across the UK and is based in Worcester and East Yorkshire.

Radley said the bridging market had remained “buoyant” during the pandemic and continued to gather pace, with the developer profile becoming more diverse.

She added: “There is an influx of people who have exited businesses during the pandemic and have some investment funds, and also those using pension pots to explore development potential for a better return on their money.

“However, these groups are sometimes overlooked and not adequately catered for in the finance space, with the onus being on the bigger players. At the same time, there are many businesses that have survived pandemic-induced challenges and now may need funding to either help with cash flow, or to capitalise on opportunities.”

Gareth Fawke, director of Acuity, said: “Our services are perfect for brokers working with small developers and property portfolio owners, who want to leverage equity from their existing portfolio, and may need some fast additional funds.

“Similarly, we can help businesses with owned premises who want to leverage this to access cash for their business. Many lenders in this market work with those looking for a minimum of £500,000 loan, whereas we can help those looking for in the region of £100-500,000. This means we can be an excellent partner for brokers, enabling them to widen their client pool.”