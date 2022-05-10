You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Monument hires Craig Middleton as lending relationship manager

by:
  • 10/05/2022
  • 0
Monument hires Craig Middleton as lending relationship manager
Challenger bank Monument has appointed Craig Middleton (pictured) as its lending relationship manager.

In his role, Middleton will be tasked with helping to grow the bank’s buy-to-let (BTL) and bridging lending, as well as market its solutions to a “broader selection of property investors”.

He reports to head of lending Conor McDermott, and joins the 10-strong lending team.

Middleton joins from Harpenden Building Society, where he was mortgage sales manager for nearly four years.

Prior to that he was an associate director and private banker at Coutts for just under a decade and before that worked at Natwest for around 21 years in various roles.

McDermott said: “I’m pleased to welcome Craig to our growing team at Monument.

“He has a huge amount of experience in property lending and will be a great asset to our business as we continue to grow our specialist BTL and bridging lending.”

Craig Middleton, lending relationship manager at Monument, said: “It’s great to join Monument at such an exciting time for the challenger bank.

“I’m looking forward to helping place property investors with the right lending solutions for their circumstances and contributing to Monuments’ continued drive for success and growth.”

The bank has been growing its team recently,  hiring Fatlum Lushi as its bridging relationship manager and adding six people to its lending team.

It received its full baking licence in November last year, which means it was allowed to start taking deposits.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/