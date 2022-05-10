Monument hires Craig Middleton as lending relationship manager

Challenger bank Monument has appointed Craig Middleton (pictured) as its lending relationship manager.

In his role, Middleton will be tasked with helping to grow the bank’s buy-to-let (BTL) and bridging lending, as well as market its solutions to a “broader selection of property investors”.

He reports to head of lending Conor McDermott, and joins the 10-strong lending team.

Middleton joins from Harpenden Building Society, where he was mortgage sales manager for nearly four years.

Prior to that he was an associate director and private banker at Coutts for just under a decade and before that worked at Natwest for around 21 years in various roles.

McDermott said: “I’m pleased to welcome Craig to our growing team at Monument.

“He has a huge amount of experience in property lending and will be a great asset to our business as we continue to grow our specialist BTL and bridging lending.”

Craig Middleton, lending relationship manager at Monument, said: “It’s great to join Monument at such an exciting time for the challenger bank.

“I’m looking forward to helping place property investors with the right lending solutions for their circumstances and contributing to Monuments’ continued drive for success and growth.”

The bank has been growing its team recently, hiring Fatlum Lushi as its bridging relationship manager and adding six people to its lending team.

It received its full baking licence in November last year, which means it was allowed to start taking deposits.