You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Together completes £365m securitisation

by:
  • 01/06/2022
  • 0
Together completes £365m securitisation
Together has completed its third public small balance commercial real estate mortgage backed securitisation (MBS).

 

There were £365.2m notes placed and an advance rate of 95 per cent. The issued notes were rated by S&P and DBRS, according to a stock market announcement.

The securitisation is supported by a portfolio of first and second charge mortgages secured against small value commercial, residential and mixed use properties located in England, Wales and Scotland, with 38.5 per cent of the underlying borrowers being self-employed.

Gerald Grimes, group chief executive of Together, said: “We are delighted to announce the successful pricing of our third small balance commercial real estate MBS. The £365m CRE3 facility provides additional headroom as we further increase our support for UK SMEs and continue to shape our business for an exciting future.”

The group has seven existing public mortgage backed securitisations, five private securitisations, senior secured notes and revolving credit facility.

Gary Beckett, group managing director and chief treasury officer at Together, added: “This is our fifth funding transaction since January 2022, raising or refinancing some £3.1bn, as we continue to add further strength and diversity to our funding platform. We would like to thank our funding partners who continue to show strong support for the Together growth story.”

Together recently announced its results for the quarter to 31 March 2022, showing a 17.4 per cent growth in average monthly originations from the quarter to 31 December 2021 to £234.7m,  and a quarterly underlying profit before tax of £41.3m.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.