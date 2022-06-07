Quantum Mortgages added to SimplyBiz lender panel

As a result of the partnership, members of SimplyBiz will now have access to Quantum’s range of specialist buy-to-let products.

Quantum’s range is aimed at the professional end of the landlord market, with products covering both single and multi-units, including multi-unit freehold blocks, houses in multiple occupancy and semi-commercial properties.

The firm closed a seed funding round last year, securing an initial £1bn of funds managed by alternative asset manager CarVal Investors, and recruited Jason Neale to the post of managing director.

The lender has been on a distribution drive of late, adding Impact Specialist Finance and Brilliant Solutions to its packaging panels

Martin Reynolds (pictured), CEO of SimplyBiz Mortgages, said that Quantum would offer extra options for brokers looking to place cases that sit outside standard buy-to-let lending.

He continued: “Quantum will provide more choice and additional supporting criteria to members, and its approach to underwriting will hopefully allow for more positive decisions and therefore better outcomes for all.”

Spencer Gale, sales director at Quantum Mortgages, added: “SimplyBiz Mortgages has impressive strength and reach across the UK intermediary market and having access to our specialist buy-to-let range will provide another layer of solution for more complex cases that brokers may find hard to place. I am confident we can add value to the club’s existing buy-to-let focus.”