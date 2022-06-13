Finova Payment and Mortgage Services adds Hope Capital to panel

Finova Payment and Mortgage Services has added bridging loan lender Hope Capital to its lender panel, making its products available to Finova’s directly authorised (DA) mortgage brokers.

This includes Hope Capital’s range of bridging loans of up to £5m on terms of up to 18 months. The lender also allows development exit options and loans for re-bridging, capital raise and purchase.

Melanie Spencer (pictured), head of Finova Payment and Mortgage Services, said: “Our expanding mortgage panel reflects our commitment to providing product options for an array of clients and supporting each borrower’s needs in today’s difficult market conditions.

“This partnership is certainly a welcome addition to our panel of existing lending partners, and we look forward to supporting our brokers with the many options offered by Hope Capital’s bridging loans.”

Roz Cawood, director of sales at Hope Capital, added: “It is fantastic to join forces with Finova Payment and Mortgage Services, who have a brilliant reputation in the industry.

“The importance of having a partnership like this to help brokers find a tailored solution for their clients is pivotal, especially in the current climate. We look forward to using this platform to deliver a host of specialist finance products that are suitable for a range of brokers and their customers.”