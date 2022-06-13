You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Finova Payment and Mortgage Services adds Hope Capital to panel

by:
  • 13/06/2022
  • 0
Finova Payment and Mortgage Services adds Hope Capital to panel
Finova Payment and Mortgage Services has added bridging loan lender Hope Capital to its lender panel, making its products available to Finova’s directly authorised (DA) mortgage brokers.

This includes Hope Capital’s range of bridging loans of up to £5m on terms of up to 18 months. The lender also allows development exit options and loans for re-bridging, capital raise and purchase. 

Melanie Spencer (pictured), head of Finova Payment and Mortgage Services, said: “Our expanding mortgage panel reflects our commitment to providing product options for an array of clients and supporting each borrower’s needs in today’s difficult market conditions. 

“This partnership is certainly a welcome addition to our panel of existing lending partners, and we look forward to supporting our brokers with the many options offered by Hope Capital’s bridging loans.”  

Roz Cawood, director of sales at Hope Capital, added: “It is fantastic to join forces with Finova Payment and Mortgage Services, who have a brilliant reputation in the industry. 

“The importance of having a partnership like this to help brokers find a tailored solution for their clients is pivotal, especially in the current climate. We look forward to using this platform to deliver a host of specialist finance products that are suitable for a range of brokers and their customers.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.