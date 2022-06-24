You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Mercantile Trust joins the Association of Short-Term Lenders

by:
  • 24/06/2022
Mercantile Trust joins the Association of Short-Term Lenders
Mercantile Trust has become the latest lender to join the Association of Short-Term Lenders (ASTL).

The specialist bridging and buy-to-let lender is part of the Norfolk Capital Group of companies.

It offers loans of up to £500,000, although it does consider larger deals on referral. Its propositions can fund both light and heavy refurbishments and it also offers a range of micro bridging loans of up to £49,999.

The ASTL, which has over 40 members, was set up to protect and promote the interests of members and provide confidence to those who work with them.

Members sign up to code of conduct and are typically bridging and secured loan companies who provide loans and mortgages for short terms usually of between six months and one year.

Maeve Ward (pictured), director of commercial operations at Mercantile Trust, said: “At Mercantile Trust, we offer a common-sense approach to lending decisions and are committed to providing excellent customer service.”

“We are delighted to become members of the association and look forward to working together with other members to promote good practice and sustainable growth in the bridging market.”

Vic Jannels, chief executive of the ASTL, added: “I’d like to welcome Mercantile Trust as the latest lender to join the ASTL. Our growing membership means that we now represent the vast majority of recognisable brands in the short-term property lending market. And, with every new member to join our ranks, the volume of our voice and the strength of our influence increases. This means we are even better positioned to promote the sector, engage with policy makers and uphold standards.”

