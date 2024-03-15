Streambank joins the ASTL

Specialist lender Streambank has become the latest lender member of the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL).

Streambank provides bridging loans, regulated and unregulated development finance and commercial mortgages to property investors. It also offers savings products.

Vic Jannels (pictured), CEO of the ASTL, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Streambank as the latest lender to join the ASTL. Our growing membership demonstrates the increasing importance and reputation of the short-term property lending sector as a vital and integral part of the wider mortgage market.

“At the ASTL, we continue to strive to raise the profile of our sector amongst customers, brokers and regulators – and every new member helps to amplify our voice still further.”

Richard Armstrong, chief commercial officer (CCO) at Streambank, added: “Streambank was founded to serve specialist property and savings customers with the best financial solutions, through the combination of experience, judgement and desire to find a solution. As a specialist in bridging and development finance, joining the ASTL was a natural progression for us.

“The association reflects our own commitment to transparency, service and good customer outcomes, and we look forward to working alongside other members in promoting the sector and these values.”

The lender received its full banking licence last year and, last month, appointed Mike Kirsopp as CEO following the resignation of Steve Pateman. Pateman left the business at the end of last year.