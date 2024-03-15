You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Streambank joins the ASTL

by:
  • 15/03/2024
  • 0
Streambank joins the ASTL
Specialist lender Streambank has become the latest lender member of the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL).

Streambank provides bridging loans, regulated and unregulated development finance and commercial mortgages to property investors. It also offers savings products. 

Vic Jannels (pictured), CEO of the ASTL, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Streambank as the latest lender to join the ASTL. Our growing membership demonstrates the increasing importance and reputation of the short-term property lending sector as a vital and integral part of the wider mortgage market.

“At the ASTL, we continue to strive to raise the profile of our sector amongst customers, brokers and regulators – and every new member helps to amplify our voice still further.” 

Richard Armstrong, chief commercial officer (CCO) at Streambank, added: “Streambank was founded to serve specialist property and savings customers with the best financial solutions, through the combination of experience, judgement and desire to find a solution. As a specialist in bridging and development finance, joining the ASTL was a natural progression for us.

“The association reflects our own commitment to transparency, service and good customer outcomes, and we look forward to working alongside other members in promoting the sector and these values.” 

The lender received its full banking licence last year and, last month, appointed Mike Kirsopp as CEO following the resignation of Steve Pateman. Pateman left the business at the end of last year. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.