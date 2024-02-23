You are here: Home - News -

News

Streambank appoints Kirsopp as CEO

by:
  • 23/02/2024
  • 0
Streambank appoints Kirsopp as CEO
Specialist lending and savings bank Streambank has hired Mike Kirsopp (pictured) as CEO, subject to regulatory approval.

Kirsopp will succeed Jean-Pierre Flais, who has held the role of interim CEO since the end of 2023.

He has been a non-executive director at Streambank for around two years, and has also held non-executive director roles at GB Bank and Hallam Consultancy.

Before that, Kirsopp was the CEO of Cambridge and Counties Bank for around six years, and before that was chief operating officer (COO) for over two years.

He has also run his own financial services consultancy and held roles at Lloyds TSB.

John Reed, chairman at Streambank – which last year was added to Loan Warehouse’s bridging lender panel – commented: “I would like to express my appreciation to Jean-Pierre for his leadership and support in keeping the bank running smoothly over the last few months in preparation for Mike’s appointment.

“I am delighted that Mike has agreed to join Streambank in an executive capacity. His knowledge and understanding of our markets are invaluable as we strengthen our market position, our brand, and our offering over the next few years.

“As the business continues to develop, we want to ensure we have an experienced industry leader in place to accelerate our growth plans. In Mike, I believe we have that person”.

Streambank founder and owner Alex Pusco added: “With Mike’s experience in our chosen markets and passion for delivering customer focused solutions, I’m confident he will be able to guide the bank through the next stage in their growth plans from a position of continuity and deep understanding of our purpose – to serve specialist property customers, through the combination of experience, judgement and desire to find a solution.”

Kirsopp continued: “It is tremendously exciting to return to the front line supporting our builders, developers and property specialists, who are so important to our economy.

“I have watched the Streambank team create and build a great business that continues to grow strongly towards its second year of trading, and I feel very privileged to have the opportunity to join such a successful team at this point in the bank’s development.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.