Streambank appoints Kirsopp as CEO

Specialist lending and savings bank Streambank has hired Mike Kirsopp (pictured) as CEO, subject to regulatory approval.

Kirsopp will succeed Jean-Pierre Flais, who has held the role of interim CEO since the end of 2023.

He has been a non-executive director at Streambank for around two years, and has also held non-executive director roles at GB Bank and Hallam Consultancy.

Before that, Kirsopp was the CEO of Cambridge and Counties Bank for around six years, and before that was chief operating officer (COO) for over two years.

He has also run his own financial services consultancy and held roles at Lloyds TSB.

John Reed, chairman at Streambank – which last year was added to Loan Warehouse’s bridging lender panel – commented: “I would like to express my appreciation to Jean-Pierre for his leadership and support in keeping the bank running smoothly over the last few months in preparation for Mike’s appointment.

“I am delighted that Mike has agreed to join Streambank in an executive capacity. His knowledge and understanding of our markets are invaluable as we strengthen our market position, our brand, and our offering over the next few years.

“As the business continues to develop, we want to ensure we have an experienced industry leader in place to accelerate our growth plans. In Mike, I believe we have that person”.

Streambank founder and owner Alex Pusco added: “With Mike’s experience in our chosen markets and passion for delivering customer focused solutions, I’m confident he will be able to guide the bank through the next stage in their growth plans from a position of continuity and deep understanding of our purpose – to serve specialist property customers, through the combination of experience, judgement and desire to find a solution.”

Kirsopp continued: “It is tremendously exciting to return to the front line supporting our builders, developers and property specialists, who are so important to our economy.

“I have watched the Streambank team create and build a great business that continues to grow strongly towards its second year of trading, and I feel very privileged to have the opportunity to join such a successful team at this point in the bank’s development.”