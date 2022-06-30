You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Ultimate Finance hires Ronnie Stokes as regional director in Scotland

by:
  • 30/06/2022
Ultimate Finance has appointed Ronnie Stokes (pictured left) as a regional director to strengthen its presence in Scotland.

Stokes has over 24 years’ experience in invoice finance and banking and for the last five years has been working as a corporate development manager at Bibby Financial Services focusing on structuring and delivering larger deals.

Prior to that he worked at Clydesdale Bank for around two years and prior to that spent nearly 19 years at RBS in various senior roles, including lending director.

Ultimate Finance was established in 2002 and is a specialist UK asset-based lender which supports 3,000 businesses with flexible funding solutions. It is part of the private investment company Tavistock Group, and has offices in Bristol, Manchester, Leeds, Lutterworth and Edinburgh.

Stokes said he was looking forward to helping Ultimate Finance grow its business in Scotland.

He said: “There is a real need for flexible working capital solutions and Ultimate Finance’s impressive product portfolio
and reputation for outstanding service really resonates with my introducer base in the current climate.”

Richard Hamilton, sales director at Ultimate Finance said: “I am delighted to welcome someone of Ronnie’s calibre to our growing Scottish based team. His knowledge and experience in the invoice finance sector alongside his impressive network of introducers is perfect for us as we strengthen our presence in Scotland and further our commitment to supporting even more SMEs with the right funding at the right time.”

