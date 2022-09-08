Shawbrook Bank to host SLS Lunchtime Learnings session on bridging and EPC challenge

Shawbrook Bank is hosting Specialist Lending Solutions' Lunchtime Learning online session on bridging and how it can be used to alleviate challenges from upcoming legislation mandating improved EPC ratings for rental properties.

The legislation, which is still in consultation and has not come into law, could mean that new tenancies will have to have an EPC rating of C or higher by 2025.

According to a survey earlier this year, nearly half, 46 per cent, of non-portfolio landlords are unaware of upcoming legislation.

This session aims to equip brokers with advice and solutions to help clients adjust to potential changes that will are slated to take effect in around three years.

Specialist Lending Solutions is hosting a series of “Lunchtime Learnings” on a variety of specialist lending topics to provide brokers points to ponder. They are free to attend and online.

The session will take place on 20 September between 12:30pm and 1:15pm.

Shawbrook Bank’s national relationship manager Lee Williams (pictured) will host the event and provide tips on how bridging loans can offer useful solutions to help deal with regulation changes, and help clients grow to expand portfolio.

The session will cover:

The direct impact of the upcoming EPC ratings on landlords.

Bridging the knowledge gap for landlords, and assessing the various opportunities to help your clients who are landlords.

The expanding opportunities presented to landlords as a result of the new policy.

The cost and pitfalls of not being prepared to deal with these changes.

Why bridging finance can offer a valuable funding solution to updated EPC legislations.

To register for the event, follow this link.