You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Shawbrook Bank to host SLS Lunchtime Learnings session on bridging and EPC challenge

by:
  • 08/09/2022
  • 0
Shawbrook Bank to host SLS Lunchtime Learnings session on bridging and EPC challenge
Shawbrook Bank is hosting Specialist Lending Solutions' Lunchtime Learning online session on bridging and how it can be used to alleviate challenges from upcoming legislation mandating improved EPC ratings for rental properties.

The legislation, which is still in consultation and has not come into law, could mean that new tenancies will have to have an EPC rating of C or higher by 2025.

According to a survey earlier this year, nearly half, 46 per cent, of non-portfolio landlords are unaware of upcoming legislation.

This session aims to equip brokers with advice and solutions to help clients adjust to potential changes that will are slated to take effect in around three years.

Specialist Lending Solutions is hosting a series of “Lunchtime Learnings” on a variety of specialist lending topics to provide brokers points to ponder. They are free to attend and online.

The session will take place on 20 September between 12:30pm and 1:15pm.

Shawbrook Bank’s national relationship manager Lee Williams (pictured) will host the event and provide tips on how bridging loans can offer useful solutions to help deal with regulation changes, and help clients grow to expand portfolio.

The session will cover:

  • The direct impact of the upcoming EPC ratings on landlords.
  • Bridging the knowledge gap for landlords, and assessing the various opportunities to help your clients who are landlords.
  • The expanding opportunities presented to landlords as a result of the new policy.
  • The cost and pitfalls of not being prepared to deal with these changes.
  • Why bridging finance can offer a valuable funding solution to updated EPC legislations.

To register for the event, follow this link.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.