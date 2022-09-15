Kseye celebrates 10th anniversary

Specialist lender Kseye celebrated its 10th anniversary, with funders, brokers and guests from the industry joining the team at Somerset House in London.

Founded by brothers Jitendra and Nikes Khagram, Kseye has grown from a two-man operation to a team of 40 and has reached a number of milestones, including lending over £500m to date to property investors across England and Wales.

It also has an active loan book of over £150m.

Initially a bridging lender, Kseye expanded into the buy-to-let market last year with the launch of a hybrid product.

Speaking to Specialist Lending Solutions last year, the lender also revealed it was planning to expand into development finance.

Kseye: “A landmark for success”

Jitendra Khagram, director and co-founder of Kseye, said: “We are delighted to reach our 10th anniversary, and we see this as a landmark for our continued success. The incredible growth of Kseye over the last ten years would not have been possible without the brokers, clients, and professionals we have worked with throughout the industry.

“From those who have supported us from day one to the partnerships we have formed more recently, they have all enabled us to assist a multitude of borrowers in making astute property investments.”

Nikes Khagram, director and co-founder of Kseye, added: “The other important group to recognise as we reach this milestone are the members of the Kseye team, past and present. They have all played an important part in helping us to reach this point and grow as we have done.

“We are especially grateful to the talented employees we have right now, and we are confident we have the right team in place as we look to continue our expansion in the future.”