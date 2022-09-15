You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Kseye celebrates 10th anniversary

by:
  • 15/09/2022
  • 0
Kseye celebrates 10th anniversary
Specialist lender Kseye celebrated its 10th anniversary, with funders, brokers and guests from the industry joining the team at Somerset House in London.

Founded by brothers Jitendra and Nikes Khagram, Kseye has grown from a two-man operation to a team of 40 and has reached a number of milestones, including lending over £500m to date to property investors across England and Wales. 

It also has an active loan book of over £150m. 

Initially a bridging lender, Kseye expanded into the buy-to-let market last year with the launch of a hybrid product. 

Speaking to Specialist Lending Solutions last year, the lender also revealed it was planning to expand into development finance. 

 

Kseye: “A landmark for success”

Jitendra Khagram, director and co-founder of Kseye, said: “We are delighted to reach our 10th anniversary, and we see this as a landmark for our continued success. The incredible growth of Kseye over the last ten years would not have been possible without the brokers, clients, and professionals we have worked with throughout the industry.  

“From those who have supported us from day one to the partnerships we have formed more recently, they have all enabled us to assist a multitude of borrowers in making astute property investments.” 

Nikes Khagram, director and co-founder of Kseye, added: “The other important group to recognise as we reach this milestone are the members of the Kseye team, past and present. They have all played an important part in helping us to reach this point and grow as we have done.  

“We are especially grateful to the talented employees we have right now, and we are confident we have the right team in place as we look to continue our expansion in the future.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.