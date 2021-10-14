You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Kyseye brings out hybrid buy-to-let products

  • 14/10/2021
Bridging lender Kseye has released a range of hybrid buy-to-let (BTL) products that can cater to new and portfolio landlords.

 

Rates start from 5.49 per cent across the three product tiers and top slicing is available along with deferred interest payments.

The products have a two-year term and the minimum loan size is pegged at £150,000 whilst the maximum loan size is £4m. Larger loans are available on referral.

Properties can be valued at £200,000 and over. Houses in multiple occupation, multi-unit freehold blocks, holiday lets, ex-local authority flats and houses and Grade II listed buildings are eligible.

Mixed use and residential properties are also permitted and up to 30 per cent of a property can be commercial.

Nikes Khagram, founding partner and director at Kseye, said “The hectic state of the property market during the stamp duty holiday has underlined the demand for bricks and mortar investments. However, finding the right property finance solution is not always straightforward.

“With three product tiers and flexibility built in, this new range of products perfectly complements our existing bridging offering. We know that speed and flexibility are essential to our clients, and so the specialised BTL products will help investors overcome the unique challenges that come with acquiring and building a property portfolio.”

