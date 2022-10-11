You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Tab adds to BDM and investment teams

by:
  • 11/10/2022
  • 0
Tab adds to BDM and investment teams
Bridging lender and property investment firm Tab has made two hires to its investment and sales teams.

Dave Jackson has joined as business development manager (BDM) and Dani Netzer has been made investment director of Tab Property, its property management business.

Before joining Tab, Jackson was a director of a specialist mortgage and commercial finance brokerage, and prior to that he held roles as BDM at The Mortgage Lender and Metro Bank.

In his new role, he will be based in Grimsby and focus on building relationships with brokers and packagers in northern England. He will report into sales director Nick Russell.

Netzer was previously associate director and head of lending at Blend Network, an asset management platform for property investors and prior to that was a project manager for property developer, JK Props.

He will be based at Tab’s Borehamwood office with the responsibility of sourcing, appraising and managing fractional ownership investments covering commercial, buy-to-let and developments.

Following a recent wave of hires at the lender, these latest additions have increased Tab’s headcount to 30, up from 16 in August last year.

 

‘Trust and transparency’

Jackson said he was “won over” to the role because of Tab’s commitment to developing a sustainability finance solution, as well as its values of trust and transparency.

He added: “It was clear to see that the company values culture as seen by my visits to the office. TAB is made up from a diverse group of people who work closely as a team to support and encourage each other.

“Those values and innovative products make the business stand out from the crowd.”

Netzer said the property management arm of Tab was “an exciting area” with potential.

He added: “This is an exciting area of Tab that has a lot of potential. We’re going to identify property investments with either long-term sustainable rental income or developments where we can add value. I am passionate about finding projects that will work for our investors.

“I want to ensure they benefit from my expertise and commitment to great service and I believe Tab will enable that.”

Duncan Kreeger, CEO and founder of Tab said: “The sales team under Nick is doing a great job. They’re consistently generating new business, building new relationships with brokers and valuers, maintaining links with existing borrowers, and not only hitting but consistently breaking their records. That makes investing in the team with hires like Dave a very easy decision to take.

“Dani will be involved in the fractional ownership side of the business, an interesting new product for Tab which aims to help people to share the cost, and mitigate the risk, of property ownership. He’s part of Tab’s bid to democratise property ownership and his role will be to help investors build diversified portfolios.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.