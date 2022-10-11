Tab adds to BDM and investment teams

Bridging lender and property investment firm Tab has made two hires to its investment and sales teams.

Dave Jackson has joined as business development manager (BDM) and Dani Netzer has been made investment director of Tab Property, its property management business.

Before joining Tab, Jackson was a director of a specialist mortgage and commercial finance brokerage, and prior to that he held roles as BDM at The Mortgage Lender and Metro Bank.

In his new role, he will be based in Grimsby and focus on building relationships with brokers and packagers in northern England. He will report into sales director Nick Russell.

Netzer was previously associate director and head of lending at Blend Network, an asset management platform for property investors and prior to that was a project manager for property developer, JK Props.

He will be based at Tab’s Borehamwood office with the responsibility of sourcing, appraising and managing fractional ownership investments covering commercial, buy-to-let and developments.

Following a recent wave of hires at the lender, these latest additions have increased Tab’s headcount to 30, up from 16 in August last year.

‘Trust and transparency’

Jackson said he was “won over” to the role because of Tab’s commitment to developing a sustainability finance solution, as well as its values of trust and transparency.

He added: “It was clear to see that the company values culture as seen by my visits to the office. TAB is made up from a diverse group of people who work closely as a team to support and encourage each other.

“Those values and innovative products make the business stand out from the crowd.”

Netzer said the property management arm of Tab was “an exciting area” with potential.

He added: “This is an exciting area of Tab that has a lot of potential. We’re going to identify property investments with either long-term sustainable rental income or developments where we can add value. I am passionate about finding projects that will work for our investors.

“I want to ensure they benefit from my expertise and commitment to great service and I believe Tab will enable that.”

Duncan Kreeger, CEO and founder of Tab said: “The sales team under Nick is doing a great job. They’re consistently generating new business, building new relationships with brokers and valuers, maintaining links with existing borrowers, and not only hitting but consistently breaking their records. That makes investing in the team with hires like Dave a very easy decision to take.

“Dani will be involved in the fractional ownership side of the business, an interesting new product for Tab which aims to help people to share the cost, and mitigate the risk, of property ownership. He’s part of Tab’s bid to democratise property ownership and his role will be to help investors build diversified portfolios.”