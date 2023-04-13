Hope Capital promotes Christy Alokan to senior portfolio case manager

Hope Capital has promoted Christy Alokan into the role of senior portfolio case manager, a year after joining the lender.

Alokan (pictured) joined as portfolio case manager last April and the specialist lender said she had since “worked exceptionally hard” to support borrowers and brokers with their cases.

In her new role, Alokan will continue to assist brokers and their clients while supporting the lender’s head of portfolio management to improve its services and assess its processes.

Hope Capital said it was looking to expand its team further due to heightened levels of activity and Alokan will be responsible for mentoring new starters.

Alokan said she was proud to see the growth of the company in the year since she had joined.

She added: “We’ve always been focussed on delivering an exceptional service to our stakeholders and borrowers, so I am thrilled to be taking an even more central role in ensuring this can be provided. I am fortunate to be part of a company that expands on potential and rewards hard work.

“I look forward to what the future holds with Hope Capital.”

Jemma Wood, head of portfolio management at Hope Capital, added: “Christy has been crucial in our growth, helping to further develop our portfolio team since joining Hope Capital.

“She is an excellent communicator and that is key in ensuring clients are fully informed on the progress of their investments. Her commitment to the business and her clients is second to none, which makes her a great asset to the company. We are excited for her continued success.”

Jonathan Sealey, CEO at Hope Capital, said he was “fortunate” that the lender was made up of a “highly talented, experienced team” and added that he was happy to see Alokun’s hard work rewarded.

He added: “She’s a huge asset to the team and I have no doubt, she’ll continue to make a significant contribution to the business in her new role.”