You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

HTB hires Hardy as Midlands BDM

by:
  • 25/06/2024
  • 0
HTB hires Hardy as Midlands BDM
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Matt Hardy as a business development manager (BDM) for the Midlands within its development finance division.

In the role as Midlands BDM, Hardy will work closely with brokers and HTB’s lending directors and managers in the Midlands region.

As Midlands BDM, Hardy will report to Scott Apps, head of distribution of development finance at HTB.

He joins from Saffron Building Society where he worked for around three years, most recently as national lending manager for property development for around three years. Before that was property development finance manager.

Prior to that, Hardy was a senior associate for Cynergy Bank for around three years and was previously a recoveries manager at Pepper UK for around a year.

Hardy also spent six years at Royal Bank of Scotland in various senior roles.

Apps said: “Matt will be a terrific addition to our business development line-up, bringing formidable levels of experience and understanding of precisely what brokers and their clients are looking for from a development finance lender.

“Across the bank there is a real determination to invest in our staff, to build teams which can deliver the highest possible standards of service to both brokers and their clients, and Matt is a great example of that.”

Hardy (pictured) added: “I’m really excited to be joining the development finance team at HTB; the opportunity to take on this role was simply too good to ignore. HTB has a fantastic standing within the industry, and I am looking forward to supporting brokers and their clients across the region alongside the lending directors, to help deliver the lending solutions property developers are crying out for.

“The bank already has a well-established business in the Midlands, with a dedicated team based in the area in which they serve, and I am delighted to have been given the opportunity of helping that grow further.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.