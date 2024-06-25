HTB hires Hardy as Midlands BDM

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Matt Hardy as a business development manager (BDM) for the Midlands within its development finance division.

In the role as Midlands BDM, Hardy will work closely with brokers and HTB’s lending directors and managers in the Midlands region.

As Midlands BDM, Hardy will report to Scott Apps, head of distribution of development finance at HTB.

He joins from Saffron Building Society where he worked for around three years, most recently as national lending manager for property development for around three years. Before that was property development finance manager.

Prior to that, Hardy was a senior associate for Cynergy Bank for around three years and was previously a recoveries manager at Pepper UK for around a year.

Hardy also spent six years at Royal Bank of Scotland in various senior roles.

Apps said: “Matt will be a terrific addition to our business development line-up, bringing formidable levels of experience and understanding of precisely what brokers and their clients are looking for from a development finance lender.

“Across the bank there is a real determination to invest in our staff, to build teams which can deliver the highest possible standards of service to both brokers and their clients, and Matt is a great example of that.”

Hardy (pictured) added: “I’m really excited to be joining the development finance team at HTB; the opportunity to take on this role was simply too good to ignore. HTB has a fantastic standing within the industry, and I am looking forward to supporting brokers and their clients across the region alongside the lending directors, to help deliver the lending solutions property developers are crying out for.

“The bank already has a well-established business in the Midlands, with a dedicated team based in the area in which they serve, and I am delighted to have been given the opportunity of helping that grow further.”