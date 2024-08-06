You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Catalyst adds five to lending team

  06/08/2024
Catalyst adds five to lending team
Specialist lender Catalyst has made five hireswithin its lending team, adding to its credit, servicing and new business teams.

Catalyst’s hires are Danny Scoltock, Gareth Colston, Andrea Armillotta, Jaimee Coombes, and Jade Miave.

Scoltock joins Catalyst as a senior credit analyst and was most recently head of underwriting at Tab for more than five years. Prior to that, he was at West One Loans for more than three years.

Colston will be a senior internal business development manager (BDM) and joins from Positive Lending, where he worked for around a decade, most recently as a second charge mortgage manager.

Armillotta takes on the role of a credit analyst at Catalyst. Prior to that, he worked at The Mortgage Works for almost six years, and before that, he was a mortgage administrator for Nationwide for more than two years.

Coombes will be a servicing administrator and was previously a client support specialist at Lester Brunt Wealth Management.

Miave will become a credit administrator, and was previously a customer mortgage adviser then a mortgage administrator at Nationwide.

Anna Bennett, marketing director at Catalyst, said: “Over the last few months, we have appointed some fantastic new talent – meet our 2024 ‘fab five’. Each of our new starters will play an important role in Catalyst’s future growth.

“Danny and Gareth are highly experienced in specialist lending; we have worked alongside them for years and they’ve hit the ground running, bringing great lending and broker insight to the team.

“Andrea joins us with incredible knowledge of regulation and portfolio clients from his time at Nationwide and The Mortgage Works. Jaimee joins the servicing team, and we can already see her passion for customer service shine through.

“And Jade, who joins our credit team, is doing a great job ensuring loan applications progress smoothly to completion. We are thrilled to have them on board and look forward to watching their careers progress to the next level.”

Earlier this year, Catalyst created an internal BDM team and secured £750m in funding lines.

